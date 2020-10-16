Morning headlines: Friday 16th October 2020

VTT study: disposable masks can be washed and re-used

A new study by scientists at the VTT Technical Research Centre found that in some circumstances it’s possible to wash disposable face masks, and for them to still be effective afterwards. VTT looked at different types of cleaning including boiling, machine washing, steaming, heat treatment, ironing and just airing the masks out. It’s fairly straight forward to clean fabric masks at home but cleaning disposable masks is a bit more challenging the researchers say – but not impossible. “In a study aimed at reducing respiratory waste, we combined VTT’s expertise in materials technology and microbiology. We were surprised that up to 10 times cleaned disposable surgical nose and mouth protection is at least as effective as a fabric mask” says Professor Ali Harlin.

Justice for Joensuu racist assault students

Two foreign students from Namibia, who were the victims of a racist assault back in September 2018, have finally seen their attackers convicted. Fillemon Shuumbwa Kauluma and Esegiel Katjita were studying at the University of Eastern Finland and eating a late lunch in a local park when two Finnish men and their female companion started to harass them. One man picked up a cement block from a nearby construction site and threw it towards the students, yelling racial slurs in Finnish, but also saying “you don’t belong here, go back to your own country” in English. The court heard how the students were hit and kicked, and threatened with a knife. Now the North Karelia District Court has found the attackers guilty: one 35-year old man is sentenced to six months in prison, the other attacker, a 21-year old man is already detained awaiting psychiatric evaluation for stabbing a cyclist to death in September 2019, after he attacked the Namibian students.

Work from home recommendations until 2021

The government is recommending all public sector employees work from home until the beginning of January 2021 at least – and says private sector companies are strongly advised to follow suite. “Employers should also promote work arrangements that reduce close contacts and other risk factors for employees” the new guidelines say, although they are not legally binding. The advice comes amid growing numbers of coronavirus cases, with the pandemic in accelerated phase for half a dozen hospital districts, and in the spreading phase for Vaasa hospital district. The government has issued new advice as well on steps which can be taken at regional level to try and slow the viral spread. Read more at our story here.

Almost half of Finns have done online shopping at work

Have you done some online shopping while at work? You’re not alone. A new survey commissioned by payment service Klarna found almost half of Finns admit to shopping online while they’re supposed to be working – 57% of men and 38% of women ‘fessed up. The survey also found that online shopping has increased this year during the coronavirus pandemic, with Sunday being by far the most popular online shopping day for Finns. There’s also regional variations with Laplanders leading the nation when it comes to making online purchases, followed by Central Ostrobothnia and then residents of Kainuu. People living in Åland are the least likely to indulge in any online shopping at all.

Friday morning weather

It’s another chilly start to the day, with the possibility of some snow falling in the east around Joensuu, and the far north around Inari. Temperatures in Lapland will start the day a couple of degrees below freezing and elsewhere there’s a Friday morning high of +4°C for Vaasa and Åland. The best of the sunshine is in western coastal areas Vaasa, Rauma, Pori, Turku and into Uusimaa and the capital city region as well.