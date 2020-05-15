Morning headlines: Friday 15th May 2020

Prime Minister to update ‘hybrid strategy’ on coronavirus

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will give a briefing on Friday morning with the Chief Physician from THL about how the ‘hybrid strategy’ to de-escalate restrictions is going so far, and give an assessment of the current state of the virus in the country. After almost two months of lockdown conditions – which have been less strict than many other European countries – Finland this week eased the rules to allow most students to go back to school, and to allow hobbies and sports to begin again, albeit with distancing rules in place. The government is due to make a decision next week on whether there might be some limits put on restaurants, cafes and bars which are set to open from 1st June. We’ll have a full story on the Prime Minister’s announcement later on Friday morning.

Poll: Majority support government’s strategy to lift restrictions

A new poll on Friday morning from Uutissuomalainen news group finds that most people support the government’s ‘hybrid’ strategy of lifting coronavirus restrictions in a gradual way. Around 60% said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the government’s actions. Only 20% said they were unsatisfied or very unsatisfied. In general, women are happier than men with the way the government is handling the plan to ease restrictions, while perhaps predictably supporters of government parties especially the Social Democrats and Left Alliance were the most enthusiastic about the strategy – while Finns Party supporters were most critical.

Nordic Ministers discuss easing border restrictions further

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) will hold talks with her Nordic counterparts today to discuss a possible further easing of border restrictions. From Thursday 14th May Finland relaxed border controls with Schengen neighbours Norway, Sweden and Estonia which allow people to cross for work or other essential journeys without having to go into 14 days of self-isolation. Anyone arriving in Finland from other countries must still self-isolate. Ohisalo will give an update later on Friday whether there could be fewer restrictions still on travel between Nordic countries.

Finns planning to spend more time at summer cottages

Finns are planning to spend more time in the summer cottages in future, according to new information from the Finnish Home Association who carried out a survey into the subject. The survey was carried out before the coronavirus crisis put lockdown restrictions on the whole country, and found that people found being in nature as the main advantage to cottage life, and a counter-balance to hectic everyday life. Cottage life also offers an alternative to foreign trips so it can be considered important for climate change reasons as well.

Friday morning weather

Another cool start to the morning with temperatures in single digits everywhere, even below freezing in parts of northern Lapland. There is a good deal of sunshine around however which makes it bright, and temperatures range from -1°C in northwest Lapland to +7°C in Oulu, +4°C in Central Finland, +4°C in the southwest and into the capital region, and +5°C on the eastern border.