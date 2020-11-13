Morning headlines: Friday 13th November 2020

Asylum seekers from Maltese camp arrive in Finland

The Finnish Immigration Agency Migri confirms that a group of asylum seekers has arrived in the country from Malta. The group of single-parent families include 25 people transferred from camps on the Mediterranean island as part of an EU deal where Finland agreed to take 175 asylum seekers from different countries, and process their claims here. The move is designed to alleviate some of the pressures on camps for migrants in countries like Malta, Italy and Greece, and involves mostly children or single-parent families. A total of 131 asylum seekers has so far arrived in Finland under the terms of this deal.

EU ministers hold anti-terror talks

Finland’s Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) will hold talks today with her EU counterparts about terrorist threats, in the wake of a number of attacks in different European countries. “We must tackle terrorism and violent extremism, regardless of the underlying ideologies. The measures must respect freedom of expression and privacy, while responding to the changing security environment” Ohisalo says in a statement. Last week four people died in a terror attack in Vienna. In October there was a knife attack in France which left three people dead at a church, while a teacher was killed near Paris a few weeks before that. Ministers are also discussing stalled EU plans for a common asylum system, which Finland says must safeguard fundamental and human rights, including legal protections with an emphasis on the rights of children and other vulnerable people.

Kuopio sword attacker verdict due today

A verdict is expected today in the trial of Joel Marin, the only suspect in a deadly sword attack on students and staff at South Savo Vocational College in Kuopio last October. Marin, a Finn born in 1994, faces one charge of murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. He was shot by police and injured during the attack. One woman was killed and another nine people injured as Martin went on a rampage with the sword after first starting a fire at the college, which is inside Kuopio’s Herman Shopping Centre. The trial began in September and the prosecutor is demanding life in prison for Marin.

Survey: Only half of Finns would take a coronavirus vaccine

A survey carried out by insurance company LähiTapiola at the beginning of October found that just 49% of Finns said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if one became available. At that time – before news of possible vaccine development breakthroughs were known – some 21% of people said they would not get vaccinated, while 30% of people who were questioned couldn’t say one way or the other what they would do. People who said they didn’t want a vaccine were concerned about the rapid development of any drug (71%) and possible side effects (56%).

Friday morning weather

It’s another fairly gray start to the day on Friday morning with lots of cloud cover and rain in some places – like Turku and the southwest. Although temperatures feel relatively mild for this time of year, it’s still below freezing in northwest Lapland. Elsewhere temperatures range from +2°C in Kemi to +3°C in central areas, +5°C down the west coast and +7°C for Åland, and +5°C for the capital region.