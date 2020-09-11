Morning headlines: Friday 11th September 2020

Finland eases travel restrictions

Finland is relaxing travel restrictions to allow people from countries with a higher rate of coronavirus to come to the country, without the need to self-isolate. Full details of the new scheme will be announced on Friday morning at a press conference but ministers outlined the highlights late Thursday night. From 19th September travel to Finland for any reason, without a recommendation for self-isolation will be allowed from countries where there’s been up to 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in the previous two weeks. Finland’s current bar is much lower than that, at just 8-10 positive tests per 100,000 population. And anyone who wants to travel from a country with a higher rate of coronavirus infection will have to prove a negative test before they can travel.”We are moving from rigid entry restrictions to a new system based on testing” says Minister for Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (SDP). “We still take care of Finland’s health safety, but we promote business and tourism” he adds.

EVA: Higher wages will increase unemployment

Business think tank EVA says that wages in Finland are rising faster than in other some other countries, and leading to companies downsizing and more redundancies. In a new report out Friday EVA says that the worst of this can still be avoided if there are wage cuts. “Zero wage increases would also be in the interests of employees” claims EVA’s economist Sanna Kurronen, adding that wage increases agreed in collective bargaining talks earlier this year are not likely to be canceled. EVA’s report shows the effects of unemployment are felt particularly for young people who don’t yet have a well-established place in the labour market. As a solution to the wages / job cuts problem Kurronen suggests making it possible to have local agreements which set lower wages. “Local deals on lower wages than previously agreed could be made on the condition that jobs are saved” she says.

Another possible incident of coronavirus mass exposure

There’s another possible incident of coronavirus mass exposure, after someone who used Töölö Library in Helsinki on Monday was diagnosed with Covid-19. Public health officials say anyone who was in the library’s reading room that day from 09:00 – 13:00, or on the 4th floor of the library from 13:00 – 16:00 may have been exposed. They’re advised to monitor their health and symptoms closely for the next two weeks and apply for a test if they show even mild symptoms. The person who tested positive was using the Koronavilkku track and trace app, and has received a code to start alerting anyone they came into contact with.

Finns turn to fishing during coronavirus crisis

More Finns have been going fishing during the coronavirus crisis of the spring and summer. New figures from Metsähallitus show that fisheries management fees were 20% higher this year by the beginning of September than the same period last year – more than €10 million. Metsähallitus says 60% of people who bought a fishing license this year were fishing for the first time, perhaps related to buying a summer house or a boat. The highest increases in fishing licenses were seen at both ends of the age spectrum, with the biggest rises in those over 55 and those fishermen aged 18-25. “This summer, fishing has clearly united Finns. Children have enticed parents to try fishing, and many have revived the old hobby after years” says Jukka Bisi, Directory of Forestry at Metsähallitus.

Friday morning weather

It’s a fairly bright start to Friday morning across most of the country – and it’s a fairly dry day in the forecast with the best of the sunshine this morning across northern areas and in the southeast. Enjoy the dry weather while you can because another band of rain is moving in for the weekend. Temperatures on Friday morning range from a chilly +1°C in southern Lapland to +12°C in Hanko.