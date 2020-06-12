Morning headlines: Friday 11th June 2020

Pride postponed – but issues over flags and ‘pinkwashing’ remain

Pride events in Finland, the annual celebration of LGBTQI culture, are postponed this month because of the coronavirus crisis. But questions remain over flying the rainbow flag and what it means for cities, companies and brands. In Rovaniemi the local council board refused a request for permission to hoist the rainbow flag for Pride events, and local councilor Miikka Keränen says although Rovaniemi is a safe city for LGBTQI people it is still quite reserved and so he’s been thinking about whether or not it’s even a good idea to put up a rainbow flag. “I was thinking if we put up the flag are we just saying yay, gay people, or are we doing more, doing enough to justify putting up the rainbow flags as a city?” Activists have raised this type of issue, known as ‘pinkwashing’ and say that businesses who put up a rainbow flag during Pride month have a responsibility to their employees and customers to explain how they promote equality. Read more at our original story here.

VR prepares for Midsummer travel surge

Finnish train operator VR is preparing already for a surge in passenger numbers next week for the long Midsummer weekend holiday. There is already an increased train schedule operating from Monday 15th June and availability of seats on Midsummer trains but the booking situation changes all the time, VR says in a statement. The most popular Midsummer routes on the rail network are from Helsinki to Tampere, to Turku and to Jyväskylä on Thursday. The returning passengers on Sunday are showing a lot of interest in services from Joensuu, Oulu and Tampere to Helsinki. VR says it’s investing in extra cleaning for its trains during the busy holiday period and also notes its online booking engine will try to put distance between reservations to create some social distancing spaces between passengers.

Newspaper asks foreign minister why he hasn’t resigned

Rural Future newspaper has asked Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) why he hasn’t resigned from his job, despite being plagued by a police and parliamentary investigation into his actions over the al-Hol refugee situation. The paper noted that former Finance Minister Katri Kulmuni (Centre) had quit her job amid questions over spending on media training, and asked Haavisto while he stayed on. The veteran politician, a two time presidential candidate, says that he believes people still have strong confidence in the government and couldn’t comment on any ongoing inquiries. “Our cooperation with Katri Kulmun has gone well, and in these coronavirus times, in the midst of economic difficulties, the stability of the government is important. The task of the Minister of Finance is one of the most important” Haavisto told the newspaper.

Helsinki Day celebrated with virtual events & rhubarb pie

The Finnish capital city celebrates its 470th anniversary with Helsinki Day today and this year the festivities are going online due to social distancing concerns during the coronavirus epidemic. During the day there will be awards given out to distinguished local residents, music, circus and dance fun for children and Finnish pop star Alma will showcase her new album online in a virtual concert. All of the online events can be found at Helsinki’s video channel here; and the programme can be found at the Helsinki Day website. Also today city residents will be able to taste the traditional rhubarb pie with more than 30,000 portions being served to daycare centres, elderly homes and for healthcare workers in staff canteens. Rhubarb pie was originally chosen as the official dessert for Helsinki Day due to the early harvest season of rhubarb.

Friday morning weather

Southern, western and central areas get the most sun this morning with UV index particularly high in the southwest during today. In the east and north of the country it will feel a little cooler this morning with some cloud cover and the chance of some showers but warmer air begins to flow into Lapland as the day goes on. Temperatures for Friday morning are already hitting +17°C, +18°C and +19°C from Åland to Turku, Helsinki and the capital city region, into Tampere, Turku, Lahti, Hämeenlinna, Jyväskylä and up to Vaasa. Further north it’s still mild at 12°C to +14°C in Kemi, Rovaniemi and southern Lapand but a little cooler at +8°C in the northwest around Kilpisjärvi. On Saturday expect temperatures to reach mid-20s with a high of +26°C in western Lapland!