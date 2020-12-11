Morning headlines: Friday 11th December 2020

Nuclear plant coming back online after emergency

The Olkiluoto 2 reactor at the nuclear power station will come back online this weekend, after a fault caused an alarm response on Thursday. The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority STUK has been monitoring the reactor overnight, and continues its investigation into the incident today. However STUK says there was no radiation leak that might impact humans or the environment, and workers at the plant were not exposed to any radiation. The cause of the fault was a problem with the reactor’s cooling water treatment system when filter material containing radioactive substances entered the cooling water, which caused a momentary rise in the radiation levels in the cooling system. The reactor fuel was not damaged in the incident, but safety protocols were triggered by staff.

Unicef Finland: Only a small amount of financial aid went to children

A new report by Unicef highlights how little financial aid during the coronavirus crisis was targeted towards children. The world’s richest countries spent €10.8 trillion to tackle the pandemic this year so far but only 2% of this was allocated to help children and families with children. Unicef says it means that even in wealthy countries like Finland there are children who experienced more poverty due to coronavirus. “Among the goals of sustainable development, the eradication of poverty is also a real challenge in Finland. The justice of society is measured by how it ensures the fundamental rights of the most vulnerable people” says Mirella Huttunen from Unicef Finland. According to the report a third of OECD and EU countries have not provided any new financial support for families with children, and the measures taken have been only short-term.

Oulu Police acknowledges ‘misconception’ in Soldiers of Odin photo

The Oulu Police department says it appreciates that a picture of one of its officers posing for a seemingly ‘fun’ picture with members of right-wing vigilante group Soldiers of Odin could lead to some misconceptions. The photo, taken on Independence Day and posted by the founder of the group, shows an officer with several men wearing Soldiers of Odin apparel. Commissioner Markus Kiiskinen tells Iltalehti newspaper that the photo was taken after the officer had talked with the Soldiers of Odin group about their gathering, and then they asked to take a selfie. “We realize that an outsider may get a misconception about it. The purpose has not been to support ideology, but to promote reconciliation. In retrospect, one could have refrained from the collective picture. This is how this police officer himself has commented on the matter” Kiiskinen told the newspaper.

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions extended into January

Border restrictions, put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, have been extended until 12th January as the 2nd wave of the pandemic continues across Europe. “The Covid-19 epidemic is still clearly growing globally, and the number of infections is increasing in most countries” the Ministry of Social Affairs & Health says in a statement, saying it’s “therefore not justified to ease the restrictions” at this time. It means restrictions continue for countries with more than 25 confirmed cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks – which is basically everywhere in Schengen, the EU and the UK with some work and family exceptions. However commuting for work is allowed from Sweden and Estonia without a self-isolation period, and commuting across northern border regions is also allowed.

Friday morning weather

It’s a cold start to Friday morning across the southern half of the country with temperatures down to -12° down the eastern border in Karelia. Elsewhere expect -8°C for Joensuu, -4°C in Oulu, -4°C too through Central Finland, -2°C down the west coast from Vaasa through Pori, Rauma and into Turku in the southwest. And there’s -4°C across Uusimaa this morning. In the coming days meteorologists are forecasting light snow across many areas but say it’s too early yet to predict a white Christmas.