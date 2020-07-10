Morning headlines: Friday 10th July 2020

Another prediction for Finland’s shrinking economy

Mortgage credit specialists Hypo predicts that the Finnish economy will shrink by 7% this year, the latest organistion to give its forecast on the impact of the coronavirus crisis. The Bank of Finland, and Nordea Bank also predicted a 7% decrease – however Hypo forecasts 4% growth next year. This is out of line with the latest EU forecasts which show Finland’s GDP to fall by 6.25% – modest in comparison with other European Union countries, but in new figures released this week the EU predicts that Finland will have the most sluggish growth of all 27 EU nations in 2021 at just 2.75%. “This means the level of GDP will remain lower than it was in 2019. This forecast scenario assumes that there will be no significant second wave of the pandemic” the EU writes in its Finland forecast.

University admissions error affects hundreds of students

The University of Eastern Finland has found an error in the way points were awarded during tests to get into law school. Some students were incorrectly given minus points for some of their answers. Around 620 prospective students took the tests and the error affects “a large proportion of those who participated” according to the university. All the students impacted by the error have now been contacted by email and their selection scores corrected – so nobody has to re-take the exams. The universities of Helsinki, Eastern Finland, Lapland and Turku are involved in a joint selection for students who want to study law.

Police searching for injured bear

Police officers and experts from the Finnish Wildlife Agency are searching for a potentially injured bear in Pieksämäki, Central Finland, this morning. Authorities received a call about bloody animal tracks in the area on Friday morning and now staff are trying to trace, identify and observe the injured animal. Police are urging people in the area to avoid unnecessary movements outside at the moment until they can find the animal.

Order details for €100 million worth of protective gear

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has submitted its detailed tendering order for protective equipment worth €100 million. The National Emergency Supply Agency NESA must purchase the stockpiles by the end of September. The list includes 3.2 million surgical masks to cover mouth and nose; 9.5 million higher grade face coverings; 35 million plastic gloves; 3 million face visors; 13 million protective coats and 10 million aprons. The ministry says that although currently the coronavirus situation is calm, there is still a need to prepare for any possible second wave of infections in the future, by making the right orders now for protective gear.

New Podkäst episode available

The latest episode of our Friday Podkäst is now available to stream or download from Spotify and Apple Podcasts. This week our guests are Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (SDP) who talks more about the EU’s funding for coronavirus recovery; Helsingin Sanomat journalist Paavo Teittinen who discusses his headline-grabbing investigation into slave labour working conditions for many immigrant cleaners; and men’s national team captain Tim Sparv joins from Denmark to talk about football and having a platform to speak out on issues that he believes passionately about. Find Podkäst here, with options for listening on all your favourite podcast platforms.

Friday morning weather

It’s another cool and windy start to the morning in many parts of the country. Across Lapland temperatures barely get out of single digits and there’s rain in central parts of the region. Further south temperatures range from +11°C in Central Finland to +13°C in Oulu and Vaasa, +16°C in Turku and Åland, +13°C in the capital city region and +14°C down the eastern border. Showers can be expected in many parts of the country as the day goes on, and there’s thunderstorms dotted around as well.