Morning headlines: Friday 10th January 2020

PM heads to Estonia for talks

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is visiting Tallinn today for talks with her Estonian counterpart Jüri Ratas. The meeting will focus on bilateral issues, with energy, digitalisation and tourism also likely to feature. EU subjects like the budget, Brexit and enlargement will also be on the table. Later on Friday Marin will pay an introductory call on Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid. The visit is set against the backdrop of a series of apologies made by Estonia’s government and president in December after the country’s far-right interior minister made withering comments about Prime Minister Marin calling her a shop assistant and said some members of the Finnish government were illiterate.

MP calls for warning labels on highly processed foods

Centre Party MP Mikko Kärnä is calling for warning labels on highly processed foods sold in stores, similar to the warnings on packets of cigarettes. Examples include ice cream, ready meals, pre-made cookies, pies and pastries. But the Lapland MP would go further and also demand that labels are put on processed foods that imitate meat – he says they often contain unethically-sourced and unhealthy coconut fat, high salt content, various stabilizers and glucose syrup.

Rise in Turku Airport passenger numbers

The number of people using Turku Airport is growing with 453,000 passengers using the airport during 2019. That’s 23% higher than the previous year with a strong growth in international traffic. Turku is the country’s fourth biggest airport and the second busiest for international flights. The airport’s peak year was back in 2012 when low-cost airline Ryanair flew from Turku to London and Brussels.

Iltalehti: Antti Rinne’s Christmas party costs revealed

Iltalehti newspaper has obtained the budget breakdown for a Christmas party hosted by former Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) just a week before he was ousted from office. The event for 355 guests was held at the House of the Estates and included €26,000 of food and €5000 of alcohol. The PM’s office spent almost €4000 on lights and decorations; €4700 on balloons; €2500 on a band and €500 on a magician to entertain the guests.

Friday morning weather

There’s clear skies over most of the country on Friday morning, with the exception of the far north, and southern coast. Temperatures are cooler than we’ve seen in recent days with -8°C in Kemi, -2°C for Oulu, -3°C in Central Finland and Jyväskylä, -4°C for Turku and the southwest and just a degree below freezing in the capital city region. Expect the temperatures to cool down over the weekend as well but on Sunday some rain will move into southern areas.