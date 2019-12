Winter storm Aapo left 65,000 households without electricity at its peak, and 24 hours later many customers are still waiting to be reconnected.

More than 12,000 households are still without electricity on Thursday afternoon, a day after winter storm Aapo swept across south central parts of the country.

As of 15:30 there were 12,677 homes with no power, supplied by ten different electricity providers in 51 municipalities.

At its peak, Aapo caused power outages in 65,000 homes on Wednesday evening as power lines were disrupted by heavy snow.