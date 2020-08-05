Monkey business: Barbary baby born at Helsinki Zoo

Staff at Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki have welcomed the birth of a rare Barbary macaque.

The infant was born a little over a week ago, and is reportedly receiving a lot of attention from his parents. The adult Barbary monkeys at the zoo are individuals who were rescued from poor conditions, and have been put together in a new group, and just like in the wild they’ll all play a role in rearing the new baby. However for now the baby is clinging to the mother’s fur and breastfeeding regularly.

Barbary macaques are native to the Atlas Mountains of Morocco and Algeria where their numbers are declining in the wild. There’s also a famous colony on the Rock of Gibraltar where the population is stable, or increasing slightly.

In addition to the destruction of their habitat, the illegal pet trade is a major threat to the species.

The adult Barbary macaques at Helsinki’s Korkeassari Zoo are former pets or were rescued from closed private zoos, and the zoo participates in conservation efforts to raise public awareness about illegal pet trafficking and wildlife poaching.

More zoo exhibits start to open

The zoo opened its doors to the public again on 1st June after being closed during the spring coronavirus lockdown.

However some attractions and enclosures were closed, and popular events like animal feeding sessions were curtailed. Now however more areas of Korkeasaari are opening and the zoo announced

The Amazon and Africasia hot-houses are now open with tightened safety procedures in place such as limiting visitor numbers inside, and extra hygiene measures implemented by staff.

Animal feeding for camels, wild boars and horses is back on the menu for park visitors as well.

Although early summer visitor numbers were lower than usual, the zoo reports that during July business has been brisk – and although there’s a limit of 5,000 people allowed on Korkeasaari at any time, so far there has been no need to stop anyone from getting in.

