Minister promises audit of coronavirus business grants

There has been widespread criticism of the way Business Finland has allocated grants, with 24% going to tech companies and management consultants.

Finland’s Minister of the Economy Mika Lintilä (Centre) says the government will launch an audit of companies granted financial help from Business Finland during the coronavirus crisis.

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, Lindilä said “The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment will launch an audit of corporate financing granted by Business Finland – for the benefit of all parties. I also had a discussion with eh CEO of [State Audit Office] VTV and it is clear that they will also inspect the whole process.”

Business Finland is responsible for handling grant applications from companies with five or more employees, and can give out up to €100,000.

However, the way that money has been given has been widely criticised, with the Social Democrats and Left Alliance saying that grants are not going to the industries and entrepreneurs that find themselves in the worst financial difficulties.

This week it was revealed that so 24% of Business Finland grants have gone to software companies and management consulting businesses.

“The subsidies need to be fixed so that they are targeted at those who need them, and not the most skill management consultants” says Left Alliance leader Li Andersson on Twitter.