Minister and ministry staff working from home after possible virus exposure

There were 102 more confirmed cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Finland over the weekend, between Friday and Monday.

A number of staff at the Ministry of Health, including minister Krista Kiuru (SDP) are working from home after a possible exposure to coronavirus.

In a statement, the ministry says some people “may have been exposed to coronavirus in their duties” and that everyone’s been informed and switched to remote working as a precaution.

Kiuru will be tested for Covid-19, and says “as a precaution myself, I also work via telecommuting, and I will continue to perform my duties remotely.”

There have been a number of times over the last six month when senior political figures, including the prime minister, have switched to working remotely and getting tests after possible coronavirus exposures. So far, none have tested positive for the virus.

Rising coronavirus numbers

There’s been another rise in the total number of coronavirus cases in Finland, with a further 102 people testing positive over the weekend between Friday and Monday.

According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, there has been one more Covid-19 related death, and two more people admitted to hospital. In total, 336 people have died from the virus since the first case was confirmed in a tourist from China visiting Lapland at the end of January.

Over the last two weeks in Finland there have been 5.5 confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population – Finland restricts travel from countries where there’s been 8-10 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in the previous two weeks. The European Commission wants to raise this figure to 50.