Migri confirms News Now Finland reporting on Brexit residence permits

The Ministry of Interior now says all British nationals in Finland must apply for a new post-Brexit residence status, when before some citizens had been told it was only a suggestion.

The Finnish Immigration Service Migri has confirmed News Now Finland reporting from October that highlighted a change in advice for Brexit Brits.

Previously, Finnish authorities had only said that British nationals with a permanent residence certificate might want to convert it to a new permanent residence certificate under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Interior and Migri updated that by saying “all UK citizens living in Finland must apply” for a new status.

“The withdrawal agreement states that these persons have the right to exchange their previous right of residence for a new one. In Finland, this right was initially interpreted as a recommendation rather than an obligation” says the ministry in a Tuesday statement.

“However, the Commission has sent a clear message that all UK citizens must apply for a new status under the withdrawal agreement in order to retain their rights under the agreement in Finland” the statement continues.

British nationals have until the end of September 2021 to apply for a new post-Brexit residence status, and for anyone who already has a certificate of permanent residence there is no charge to get the new certificate. Other applicants have to pay €48 to cover the cost of the process.

“We apologise for the previous incorrect instructions” the Ministry of Interior says.

You might also be interested in: