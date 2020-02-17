Michelin stars shine for Finnish restaurants as latest awards are announced

There's a new Michelin Award for Helsinki's Restaurant Inari - with five other restaurants in the capital city region retaining the stars they'd previously earned.

The annual Michelin Awards for the Nordic region were revealed in Trondheim, Norway, on Monday evening.

They’re perhaps the most coveted awards in the culinary world, rewarding kitchen creativity, flavours and sustainability.

This year a new Michelin Star was given to Helsinki’s Restaurant Inari on Albertinkatu, run by Chefs Kim Mikkola and Johan Borgari.

Inari opened in 2018, with the menu described as “new wave Helsinki cuisine” which “is an exercise in no boundaries creative freedom.”

A taste of that creative freedom doesn’t come cheap, with a tasting menu of mostly plant-based foods with Nordic and Asian influences costing more than €200 for 12 courses and 8 glasses of wine.

Five other restaurants retain their stars

Five other restaurants – all in Helsinki – retained their one Michelin stars in Monday’s announcement.

Restaurants Demo, Grön, Olo, Ora and Palace had previously been awarded the international accolade, and retained them again for 2020.

A new Bib Gourmand award was given to Restaurant Nolla, the first zero-waste restaurant in the Nordic region.

The award recognises achievements in sustainable gastronomy for the Fredrikinkatu restaurant which was set up by immigrants.

“We are really humbled by this award, and happy that on top of rating the food on our plates, we are nowadays being evaluated by the sustainability of our actions too” the restaurant writes on Facebook.

