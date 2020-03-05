Meet the Finn stockpiling hundreds of euros of food in case of coronavirus outbreak

A Finnish women has spent more than €500 stockpiling kitchen essentials in preparation for a possible Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Some people have accused her of being hysterical or causing panic, but mother-of-two Jenni Häyrinen says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I’m not hysterical in any way. I just calms me down because I know if we have these stores and get sick, we will manage fine. Without the kids I probably wouldn’t be this prepared” she explains.

Häyrinen, who runs the popular food blog Liemessä, says the question she gets asked most often is why she’d want to stockpile two week’s worth of food in her small Helsinki apartment.

“First of all I have kids, so I thought if the virus is going to spread, then I would have all the food stuff in case we have to stay inside for a couple of weeks.”

“Anyone who has family or kids, when you yourself are sick, the last thing you want to do is manage food for four people, seven days a week!” she tells News Now Finland.

Jenni has listed the items she bought on her blog, but as you might imagine they’re mostly canned and dried goods, or items with a long shelf life.

“There’s sardines, pasta, also canned tomatoes so you can make a tomato sauce, beans. I would say we normally have these kind of things at home already, we go to the store once per week and buy a bit more at that time. If I would go through the cupboards I would have food for three to seven days anyway. Now I have food for a couple of weeks” she explains.

Also on the coronavirus shopping list for the family of four was root vegetables, grains, eggs and apple juice from Åland – as well as some frozen meat and fish in the freezer already.

Convenience of supermarkets: city vs country living

A good point that Jenni Häyrinen brings up is that in the countryside, without the convenience of a supermarket around the corner, people are more likely anyway to have larger stores of food.

In a smaller city apartment, it’s not practical to keep a lot of food around.

“It’s a common thing to do if you have a house in the countryside, or maybe for old people. You probably have a lot more food around. And if you have a big freezer, in the fall you put mushrooms and meat and berries” she says.

The one thing Jenni had to put on her list was a Finnish staple: coffee.

“And I bought UHT long-life milk for the coffee as well!” she laughs.

“We would normally go through four or five liters of normal milk per day but you can’t get a lot of it, because it won’t last. We would probably drink water, but the milk is for coffee and porridge.”