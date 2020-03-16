Medicines Agency Fimea urges people not to stockpile drugs supplies at home

A weekend rush on pharmacy supplies saw some shelves emptied of pain relief and fever-reducing over the counter medications.

The Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea is urging pharmacies to only dispense one pack of over-the-counter pain or fever medication per customer during the current coronavirus outbreak.

The agency is encouraging people to be more thoughtful about the amount of medicines they’re buying, and not stockpile any at home unnecessarily.

“Don’t buy excessive supplies for home, even in the special case of coronavirus” says Fimea in a statement.

The new advice comes after a rush on pharmacies over the weekend, as people became concerned about supplies of medication like ibuprofen, paracetamol and other remedies to ease the effects of flu-like symptoms.

However Fimea is making it clear that the supply or availability of pain and fever drugs is not at risk.