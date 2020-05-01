May Day flags thank frontline workers during coronavirus crisis

While 1st May is a traditional flag day in Finland, this year special thanks are being offered to people like healthcare staff, cashiers and public transport workers.

Finnish flags are flying for May Day, with a special dedication this year to all the workers on the front line against coronavirus.

“On Labour Day, we celebrate Finnish work and spring. During the coronavirus epidemic, it is important to thank all those who keep the vital functions of society up and running despite the emergency conditions” says Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green).

“Many of them do not have the opportunity to telework and many have had to reorganise their work completely and very quickly” she adds.

Among the people being highlighted for their invaluable work during the crisis are healthcare staff and those looking after elderly people; police officers; border guards; teachers; public transport workers; cleaners and cashiers.

Flags are raised at 08:00 on Friday morning, and lowered again at 21:00.