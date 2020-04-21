Leading chefs call for direct aid to forcibly closed restaurants and cafes

Restaurant owners say the current system of applying for grants via Business Finland is simply not working.

A group of Finland’s best-known chefs have written an open letter to the government to tell them that “only immediate direct support can save the restaurant industry.”

The letter is published in Five Stars, an industry website, and is signed by celebrity names like Tommi Björk, Hans Välimäki and Eero Vottonen who own or cook in some of Finland’s leading restaurants.

Dozens more restauranteurs and figures from the food and drinks sector have also put their name to the letter which says that the current system of applying for grants through Business Finland is simply not working.

The letter suggests that a better way to support the restaurant industry would be to use a model similar to Norway and Denmark where a sector-specific bailout is available for bars and restaurants.

It is thought the government might be ready to announce a sector-specific financial package worth around €150 million as early as Thursday.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs in Finland have been ordered to close to help slow the spread of coronavirus from 4th April until the end of May.