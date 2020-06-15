Latest sote healthcare reform proposals move to next phase

Minister Krista Kiuru says that stronger healthcare organised at a bigger scale than the current municipality system would help guarantee equality of access to services for everyone.

The current government’s plans to reform Finland’s social and healthcare system – known as sote – have moved onto the next phase after weeks of drafting under the stewardship of Minister of Family Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP).

In opposition, Kiuru was the chairperson of the Committee for Social Affairs and Health which bedeviled former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and his plans to overhaul sote. When Sipilä’s proposals failed to find traction and got bogged down in committee hearings, it eventually brought down his government just five weeks short of the planned 2019 general election.

The latest round of reforms from the current government have a stated aim of reducing inequalities in well-being and health; ensuring equal and high-quality social and health and rescue services; of improving safety availability and accessibility and “meet the challenges of societal change and curb rising costs.”

The plan would divide Finland up into 21 sote regions which would take on those social and healthcare tasks currently done by individual municipalities. The main responsibility for providing all healthcare services would fall to the public sector – one of the main differences between this government’s sote reform plan and the previous Centre Party – National Coalition Party – Blue Reform plan.

“The most important draft laws for the establishment and operation of the social and healthcare provinces have now been opened up for consultation” says Minister Kiuru.

“Stronger organisations will be able to take care of social and health care so that people’s right to services is equally realised” she adds.

In southern Finland there would be four sote provinces in Uusimaa, and the City of Helsinki would also be a standalone region for the purposes of social and healthcare.

Helsinki’s Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) has already criticised the sote reform proposals, calling them “the biggest – and worst – reform in recent history. Quite a scary combination.”

Municipalities – and cities – will have until the end of September to register comments questions or complaints about the draft reform.