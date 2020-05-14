Lappeenranta into finals of European green awards

The southeast Finland city is one of five finalists in the under-100,000 inhabitants category of the European Green Leaf Awards. Lahti already won their award in the larger cities category.

The city of Lappeenranta in southeast Finland has made it to the finals of the 2021 European Green Leaf competition.

The competition is organised by the European Commission, and recognises the efforts of cities with less than 100,000 inhabitants for their progressive climate policies and actions.

Lappeenranta previously made it to the 2020 finals but didn’t win, and this time round they’re in competition with Elsinore, Nyborg and Ringkøbing-Skjern in Denmark, and Gabrovo in Bulgaria.

“It is really great that according to the jury’s assessment, we deserve to reach the finals again in this high-level competition, especially when there was now a record number of participants. It says that what we do is valued” says Ilkka Räsänen, Environmental Director at the City of Lappeenranta.

The city has been recognised for developing energy efficiency investment calculation tools, and using a virtual power plant in city buildings. In addition, a new biogas plant is almost ready for operation and waste water recovery rates rose to 100% last year.

Lappenranta has also been a pioner involving local residents for example in the area of sustainable mobility.

The 2021 award will be announced in Lahti, which was the winner of the Green Leaf Competition for larger cities.