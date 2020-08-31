Kuhmo restrictions imposed after local virus outbreak

Most municipal services are impacted during the next week as public health authorities work to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.

Public health authorities in have imposed a local lockdown on the town of Kuhmo after a coronavirus outbreak.

At least 14 people have been confirmed with coronavirus, all young adults, and another 130 exposures identified. Although the initial case was identified in Kuhmo, some other contacts have been traced to a restaurant in nearby Kajaani.

From Monday as a further precaution many city services will be closed for a week including the library, youth centre, swimming pool and gyms. Contact teaching at a local music college and an adult education centre will also be paused, while the Kuhmo City Hall will be closed to visitors for the next two weeks. Students at Kuhmo High School will switch to distance learning from the beginning of September.

“Restrictions are quite heavy of course, but I think that we just have to do those. The situation is in control but all these restrictions are made that we can minimise connections between people in their free time” explains Mayor Tytti Määttä.

“Of course people in Kuhmo, we are not living in isolation. So the first case was actually here in Kuhm […] and because we got this information on Friday morning of course there were people who had the possibility to transmit this disease before, so that’s why there’s one connection also to Kajaani” she tells News Now Finland.

The restrictions are intended to reduce people-to-people contacts and give health officials time to trace everyone who might have been exposed and allow them to self-isolate. The situation will be reviewed after a week to see if they need to be continued, or whether they’ve been effective in stopping the viral chain.

On Sunday municipal workers distributed free face masks to vulnerable residents as part of their efforts to halt the spread of infections.