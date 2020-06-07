Justice Minister: Time to look at ending state of emergency

Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) says the Government needs to start discussing soon a complete end to the state of emergency declared in April to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While some of the restrictions brought into place under the auspices of the Emergency Act have now been lifted, in a Sunday interview with Ilta-Sanomat Henriksson says the subject may have to be discussed this week.

“However, we have not yet received a message from the health authorities that they have said [the Emergency Act provisions] are no longer needed. Personally, I see that time is in the coming days” the Swedish People’s Party leader said.

Some of the restrictions that were already lifted include the end of the Uusimaa lockdown, opening schools and allowing restaurants, bars and cafes to re-open from 1st June.

Henriksson says any ill-effects of easing restrictions will only be seen around Midsummer, given the incubation time of the virus, and it won’t be until later this month that Finland has a clearer picture of how coronavirus is spreading – or not.

“All the time I’ve tried to say the Emergency Act power should not be used more than is necessary […] but during June the government will have to decide on this” says Henriksson.

Giving special consideration to restrictions

Justice Minister Henriksson previously told News Now Finland about the sensitivities of declaring a state of emergency in Finland for the first time since World War II – especially when it came to restricting the movement of residents.

“The imposition of travel restrictions can’t be taken lightly in a democratic and free society because respect for law and human rights are some of the most fundamental values in our society in Finland […] respect for law means that also in turbulent times, our decisions have to be based strictly on law” she said in an April interview.

“We have seen the restrictions have had an effect, people have been very good at following instructions. I want to believe in common sense and responsible behaviour of Finnish people” Henriksson added.