Just-married minister responds to ‘sponsored wedding’ suggestion

Keskisuomalainen newspaper boss wants to know how much Maria Ohisalo (Green) paid for her wedding dress, and why she thanked the photographer in a social media post.

Finland’s Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) has responded elegantly to a Jyväslylä journalist who questioned whether her recent wedding might have been a sponsored event.

Ohisalo married her husband Miika Johansson on New Year’s Eve and posted a picture of the two on her social media accounts.

“A great year and a great decade received the best possible ending. We said we do!” wrote the minister on Twitter along with a picture of her and her new husband.

Underneath, Ohisalo listed the name of the photographer; the wedding dress designer; the make-up artist; and the stores where she got flowers and her husband’s suit.

This apparently triggered Keskisuomalainen newspaper Editor-in-Chief Pekka Mervola to put pen to paper, and pour cold water on the happy couple by suggesting in an article that the whole event was a marketing stunt.

“The Minister of the Interior, Maria Ohisalo, now needs to explain what she paid for clothes, makeup, flowers and photos, and why she published this information. This product marketing wedding announcement seems very unthinkable” Mervola wrote.

“The minister has two questions to answer: Who paid for Minister Ohisalo’s wedding, clothes and props? Why does Minister Ohisalo promote clothing brands in her wedding announcement?” he added.

Ohisalo took the criticism in her stride, replying on Twitter that she mentions the suppliers in her original post because “Finnish work and entrepreneurship deserves praise and respect.”

“We wanted to express our gratitude for the good cooperation in a busy day, and of course to pay the professionals” she said.

For the social media generation, it’s become increasingly common practice or ‘netiquette’ for those with a public profile to list the people they worked with on a professional level – in particular for stylish photo shoots including wedding pictures.