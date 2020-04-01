Jan Vapaavuori interview: I’m reaching out to international, marginalised and isolated city residents

The Mayor of Helsinki has been using his live daily briefings to reassure local residents about coronavirus in Finnish, Swedish and for the first time also English.

The corridors and public spaces of Helsinki City Hall are rather empty these days.

With many staff working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the building is so quiet it makes you instinctively want to whisper.

But in the late afternoons the city’s social media team is busy preparing for a new daily ritual in the reception room next to the mayor’s office: Jan Vapaavuori‘s briefings to local residents, broadcast live online.

Amidst the often overwhelming flood of coronavirus news, these updates from Vapaavuori (NCP) have become a calm beacon for residents, as the mayor explains how the capital is handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

A month after the city set up a special coronavirus task force, and after several weeks of briefings in Finnish and Swedish, the mayor has done his first live broadcast in English.

“We have a big international community, and it’s clear that not all Helsinkians speak Finnish. And we are an international city, we want to be one, we’re proud of that, and for us it’s important to serve all Helsinkians, despite their origin” he tells News Now Finland.

The extra outreach from the mayor is certainly needed, especially with a consistent message that follows the government’s line.

Instructions about keeping a safe distance from other people, staying at home and not gathering together in groups was initially lost on some sectors of the immigrant community. Local Councillor Suldaan Said Ahmed (Left) voiced his concerns that more needs to be done to reach out to people in east Helsinki in particular who still flocked to shops popular with Somali immigrants in particular – and after Stockholm found a number of the early coronavirus deaths there were among the Somali community who hadn’t heeded warnings.

Vapaavuori says it’s tough to get the right messages through to all the capital’s varied communities, but city officials and local politicians are trying.

“There are quite a lot of extra measures, and as we know we have a big amount of different sub-communities consisting of people from, for example, from some specific countries and we do have quite a lot of different measures in order to reach them”

“It’s not easy, and as we seen other big metropolitan areas in Europe have maybe not managed to do this up to 100% and neither will we, but we will do the best.”

Concerns of international residents

At his first English-language coronavirus briefing, Mayor Vapaavuori said he’d been listening to the concerns of Helsinki’s international community, especially entrepreneurs with worries about their financial situation, and mental health issues.

Vapaavuori has been actively out meeting city residents over the last few weeks hearing first hand their issues around the coronavirus outbreak as cases spread and restrictions started to impact their lives.

The relatively small size of the city helps keep residents in touch with City Hall, and vice versa.

“From a Finnish perspective of course this is a big city, but still, it’s not. And that’s why Finland and Helsinki is still one of those places where you can reach the mayor, where you can contact the mayor, where you can send an email or a text message and in most cases you will even get an answer” he explains.

“I do not dare to say that I would have a fully comprehensive view of everything which happens in the city and all the problems and challenges people have, but still I have a quite good picture of that” the mayor adds.

Reaching out to the elderly

One of the areas that Helsinki has put particular efforts into as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds is outreach to the elderly.

The city has set up a phone service with a goal to make contact with everyone aged 80 or older, to let the know about what help is available to them, and to make sure people don’t feel any more marginalised than they need to.

“Loneliness had been one of the issues that elderly people especially have been suffering from, even before this crisis. And family ties are maybe not that good in Finland as they are in some European countries. That’s why it’s especially important for us at these times to take care of our elderly people” Vapaavuori says.

Security, and giving peace of mind to the city’s elderly residents who need extra help, is a constant challenge even in a country with a reputation for safety like Finland.

Volunteers and city workers will all be easy to identify, won’t ask for cash, and will never come into someone’s home if they’re delivering groceries – those will be left outside the front door.

“I’m not afraid of some big risks, but to be honest of course there are some risks, and that’s why we have been paying special attention to the safety.”