Island’s racist name to be removed from maps

There had been objections to the name change on cultural grounds, however the green light has now been giving to re-name the small island.

The racist name of a small island in Eastern Finland is to be officially removed from maps after the owners pushed for change.

The island of Neekerisaari – which is a racial slur – in Lake Pyhäselkä is owned by the North Karelian Association of Journalists who decided at the beginning of last year to rename it, and asked the National Land Survey to take care of the issue, according to Journalisti magazine which first reported developments.

However the Finnish Language Research Centre Kotus initially objected to the change, citing the fact that names of national sites are shown on maps to preserve language and intangible cultural heritage.

However, they have now shifted their position on this subject and say that in this specific case a change is warranted because racist expressions are not appropriate in place names.

“When names are shown on a map, they become part of the public and official language. In practice, a spelled, standardized name on a map guides authorities and citizens to use the name and, in this case, also maintains the awareness and use of the name containing the racist expression” says Kotus in a statement.

The name of the island had anyway already been changed to Uutinen – News – in the official real estate register by the owners, but now it can be officially renamed on maps.

The name Neekerisaari was only given to the island as recently as 1974, and before then it was called Seppänen.

For the time being Google Maps is still using the word Neekerisaari.