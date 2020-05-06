Is this Finland’s tiniest flat? It’s on sale in a prime Helsinki location

The property on Alexis Kiven katu was built in 1928 in a building with storage space, sauna and laundry room.

An apartment measuring just seven square meters is on sale in Helsinki with an initial asking price of €59,000.

The property has one room with space for a kitchenette; a custom sofa-bed to fit the space; a shower/bathroom; and some storage in a cupboard and mezzanine shelf.

Demand has already been high for the tiny apartment which only hit the market on Tuesday evening.

“I can tell you that I didn’t sleep properly because I was looking at my email and after an hour there were already 30 emails asking for more information about it” says Monica Teraste, the SP Koti estate agent handling the sale.

The apartment in the capital’s Alppila neighbourhood is in a building that dates back to 1928 with storage space, a communal sauna and laundry room.

“This property is attractive to someone who is renting but who might like it as their own flat, or someone living overseas and coming from time to time to Helsinki and instead of living in a hotel, it’s cheaper to buy a flat like this” says Teraste.

There are already 20 viewings scheduled on the tiny home, which is expected to sell quickly despite its size.

“It’s very cosy. You feel like you’re at home here, instead of when you have a big house” says estate agent Monica Teraste.

“And cleaning is very quick, just five minutes that’s all!”