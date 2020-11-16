Iraqis overtake Russians as the biggest group of prospective new Finnish citizens

The recent surge correlates to the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants from the Middle East during 2015, many of whom claimed asylum upon arrival in Finland.

The greatest number of citizenship applications received this year has been from Iraqis – officially overtaking Russian nationals who had been the nationality lodging the most applications for years.

New figures from the Finnish Immigration Service Migri show that between January and October this year there were 1,473 applications for citizenship lodged by Iraqi nationals. This is up from 972 in 2018 and 1,588 in 2019.

“Russians have led the citizenship application statistics practically always. This is why finding them replaced by Iraqi citizens is an almost historical event” says Migris Ulla Vainikka.

One reason for the surge in applicants now is related to the influx of migrants from the Middle East during 2015, when tens of thousands of people arrived in Finland to claim asylum. While many of them left voluntarily, or had their applications denied, others have now been here for the required amount of time – four years – and are able to lodge a citizenship application.

According to Migri other criteria to be granted citizenship include satisfactory Finnish or Swedish language skills, a clean criminal record and proof of identity. Applicants must also submit proof of income which shows how much they earn for a living, and that they’re paying their taxes.