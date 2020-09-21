Investigators looking at weather, age of ship and maintenance after Viking Line ferry runs aground

Investigators from Otkes, the Finnish Safety Investigation Authority, are beginning their work into the circumstances of how the Viking Amorella ferry ran aground in Åland.

Nobody was injured in the incident which happened around 12:50 on Sunday afternoon with the ship apparently grounding, before the captain steered the vessel towards a nearby island to stabilize it on shallow ground, even as water was coming into some areas of the ship.

In the ferry’s mayday call a crew member said “we have leakings in the lower areas of the ship and we are evaluating still, but the leakages are in several compartments.”

On Monday morning investigators got to the scene of the accident but are not yet on board the ferry itself – they might wait until it’s towed into harbour first.

“People on the ground are there looking at recorders, trying to get the information out of wherever, also talking to people and just to sort of know what happened and obviously we’re working in cooperation with other authorities on this one because we would actually need to see below the ferry itself” explains Otkes Spokesperson Tiina Bieber.

Bieber tells News Now Finland that investigators are looking at whole range of evidence including “weather conditions, age [of the ferry], technical details, whether the maintenance has been taken care of, communications between the ferry and the ground. Also evacuation, pretty much anything at this point to try and pin down what happened” she says.

All 200 passengers and 80 crew members were safely evacuated and nobody was injured during the incident. The rescue operation began on the shores of Järsö island with a rescue helicopter and several ships used to evacuate the people on board.

Among those on board were the IFK Marihamn football team, returning from a match in Helsinki. Club CEO Peter Mattsson says there was no panic on board when the ship ran aground and evacuations began.

“There was not any problems, it was calm, and Viking Line did everything very very good that my coach told me. There was no panic or anything. Not a problem at all” he tells News Now Finland.

By 17:00 all the passengers were off the ship and taken to a school in Mariehamn where an emergency centre was set up, with Red Cross volunteers helping out providing food and drinks.

The ship’s crew is facing redundancies after Viking decided to cut jobs due to the downturn in passenger numbers. Viking’s CEO told Finnish media it could take a month for the Amorella to be returned to service. In the meantime it will be replaced by the M/S Gabriella and Viking Line will inform passengers of the changes directly.