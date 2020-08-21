Investigation demanded over airport’s English-language signs

The Association of Finnishness is complaning that Finavia doesn't prioritise the Finnish language at Helsinki Airport, claims they're direspecting the Finnish flag.

A group that promotes Finnish language and culture is demanding an investigation into the legality of signs at Helsinki Airport which feature English as the main language, with Finnish and Sweden underneath.

It might sound like a trivial complaint about an airport that serves millions of international passengers every year – most of whom don’t speak Finnish – but the Association of Finnishness Suomalaisuuden Liitto has asked the Parliamentary Ombudsman to look into the issue.

“Finavia places Finnish and Swedish in a subordinate position to English, while at the same time downplaying the importance of national language” the organisation gripes.

The association says that until a few years ago “Finavia used signs in the terminal which were marked with a uniform font size in in Finnish, Swedish and English. For example Portti – Utgång – Gate), so that the Finnish word was at the top.”

They’re also complaining about the airport’s main illuminated sign which says ‘Helsinki Airport’, and that a Finnish flag is flying at the terminals 24 hours per day.

“The Finnish flag should be lowered at sunset at the latest. In addition, flying the flag for 24-hours and year-round is reflected in the dirtiness of the flags which gives an untidy impression and does not respect the Finnish flag” the Association of Finnishness says in a statement.

Another complaint is directed at the Border Guard passport control area, which has a sign saying ‘All passports’ written in English but not Finnish.

Response from Finavia to the accusations

Finavia says they’re “surprised” by the accusations that the Association of Finnishness is making.

“Finnish culture and values are deeply integrated into our brand, and they are extremely meaningful to us” the company tells News Now Finland in an email.

“The order of the languages in our terminal signs was updated in 2017, since over 50% of our passengers are international, and English is understood by the majority of our passengers. Our goal is to serve the needs of our passengers in the best way we can, and to offer Finnish experiences and an image of Finland, also to those passengers, who do not speak Finnish or Swedish” says Finavia.

Finavia says they’re obeying the law, and looks forward to the decision by the Parliamentary Ombudsman on this issue.