Independent investigation to look at Finland’s Covid-19 response

The experts on the panel come have backgrounds in investigative research, public health, and law.

An independent investigation will look at Finland’s Covid-19 pandemic response, with a remit to look at how prepared the country was for the outbreak, and how well it responded.

The Accident Investigation Board Otkes will be in charge of the investigation focusing on the first seven months of 2019 and investigating the response of public officials; information flow to citizens; whether the right legislation was in place to cope with the emergency; and contingency planning.

There is no remit to assign legal liability or award damages for any faults, and the review of Finland’s medical response to coronavirus is not included.

“We have lived in a very exceptional spring, where the Covid-19 epidemic has affected our entire society and all of us. Finland has done well. Now that the situation is beginning to calm down, it is worth looking at the decisions that have been made” said Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) at a Thursday press conference.

“It seems right to set up this working group, through which we will receive an independent expert assessment of the measures taken in many ways to deal with this exceptional crisis and their consequences” the minister adds.

The members of the investigation team include public health experts, legal experts, and experienced Otkes investigators.