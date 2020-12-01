Independence Day flag-raising moves to Hämeenlinna

It's the first time in the ceremony's 64-year history the event will leave the capital city, albeit temporarily.

A decades-old tradition of flag-raising on Independence Day is being shifted out of the capital this year.

The event is usually held in Helsinki’s Tähtitorninmäki but because of the coronavirus situation will be exceptionally held in Hämeenlinna this year instead, the first time in 64 years it’s taken place outside of Helsinki.

“In Hämeenlinna, it is possible to organize flag-raising, using face masks and observing safety intervals” says Antti Ahonen from the association which organises the event.

“Regulatory regulations will be strictly followed. If necessary, this valuable event will be held without an on-site audience” he adds.

Independence Day flag-raising was first seen in 1927, and an annual flag-raising event has been held since 1957.