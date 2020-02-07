Ilja Janitskin dies from cancer, age 42

The far-right agitator founded MV Lehti newspaper and was found guilty of waging a sustained campaign of intimidation against a Finnish journalist.

Ilja Janitskin, the founder of far-right magazine MV Lehti, and who held unapologetically racist views, has died age 42.

He was diagnosed more than three years ago with bowel cancer which then spread to his lymph nodes. Although there were periods of remission, the cancer returned in August last year.

Janitskin chronicled his ongoing fight against cancer on Facebook, and wrote recently there was nothing more doctors could do for him, except to make him comfortable at home or in a hospice. He chose to go home to die, and passed away overnight. His death was confirmed to Finnish newspapers by friends.

Ilja Janitskin’s legacy is MV Lehti magazine which has been a breeding ground for hate speech and targeted actions against journalists and politicians who opposed Janitskin’s message of white supremacy.

At the time of his death there is an ongoing legal process in the Appeals Court after Janitskin was found guilty by Helsinki District Court of waging a sustained campaign of intimidation against a Finnish journalist. He was extradited from Andorra to stand trial.

Janitskin ran for Parliament in the 2019 general election as a Seven Star Movement candidate but was unsuccessful.

