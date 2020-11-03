High earners revealed in annual tax day frenzy

Some of Finland's richest people opted to keep their financial information off this year's list.

It’s the one story which dominates Finnish media every year: tax day.

Today the annual tax details of the country’s highest earners were under scrutiny as journalists, and the puplic, poured over the 2019 tax returns of Finland’s rich and famous to get an idea of how much their income might be.

During 2019 the tax administration Vero collected €37.4 billion in personal income taxes, up by around six billion from the year before. Taxes on capital income however, at €3 billion, were down slightly year-on-year.

According to Vero’s information the top five tax payers in 2015 were:

Petri Järvilehto, founder of Seriously gaming company – earned around €30 million

Jorma Takanen, businessman – earned around €17 million

Ilkka Paananen, Supercell CEO – earned around €15 million

Mikko Kodisoja, Supercell – earned less than €13 million

Jussi Solja, entrepreneur – earned just over €12 million

The list also shows nine of the top ten earners in the country are men, with just one woman represented.

When it comes to the world of politics, the highest earning minister in 2019 was Minister of Agriculture Jari Lepä (Centre) with a total taxable income of €197,000; while Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Green) was second with a taxable income just over €172,000.

This year some 4,400 high earners have successfully applied to keep their tax details secret, in a move the Union of Journalists calls “at war with the openness of society.” Among them was last year’s biggest earner who reported €65 million in taxable income for 2018 but now prefers to keep his financial information private.

A number of newspapers have also protested the new trend of tax secrecy from high earners including Helsingin Sanomat and Turun Sanomat, however Iltalehti reports that some of the biggest stakeholders in the parent companies of both newspapers have also opted to keep their financial affairs secret.