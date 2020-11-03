Helsinki Police increase preparedness after deadly attacks in Austria and France

Finland's president and prime minister have both sent messages of condolence to their counterparts in Austria.

Helsinki Police say they’ve increased their visibility and preparedness in the aftermaths of recent attacks in Austria and France which left several people dead.

In a Tuesday morning statement the department says “no concrete threat is known, but we need to react quickly to possible situations if necessary.”

On Monday evening four people were killed and 17 others wounded in an apparently coordinated shooting attack in multiple locations in Vienna. One attacker was shot and killed by police, other arrested, while a third is still believed to be at large, with Austria’s interior minister describing the dead assailant as an “Islamist terrorist.”

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has offered her condolences to her counterpart Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in the aftermath of the shootings which seemed to target people enjoying dinner and drinks before a midnight curfew and new coronavirus restrictions that were due to come into force in Austria.

“Prime Minister Marin expressed her condolences to the relatives of the victims and to other affected by the attacks” the PM’s office says in a statement.

Meanwhile President Sauli Niinistö has also “expressed his deepest condolences” to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, and to “the Austrian people and the families of the victims of the terrible attack in Vienna.”

The Vienna incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Europe over the last month.

In the French city of Nice last week, three people were killed in a knife attack which President Macron said was an “Islamist terrorist attack.” Also last week a man was shot dead by police near the city of Avignon after threatening officers with a gun.

Earlier in October a teacher was beheaded in France after showing controversial cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad to students. Police shot and killed his attacker, an 18-year old man, and seven people have since been charged in connection with his death including some students, and a parent of one of the teacher’s pupils.