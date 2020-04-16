Helsinki plans to convert Herttoniemi Hospital into extra coronavirus facility

The hospital, which last had in-patients on wards in autumn 2015, could be converted to a 300-bed coronavirus facility within a week.

The City of Helsinki plans to convert Herttoniemi Hospital into a reserve hospital for coronavirus patients.

Officials say they could make the necessary changes to get the facility up and running within a week if the epidemic expands in the capital city.

The new facility at Herttoniemi would have space for up to 400 coronavirus patients if necessary, and help to free up beds in Laakso and Malmi hospitals for patients moving from intensive care to rehabilitation.

“Herttoniemi Hospital is the most sensible alternative for a reserve hospital as it is a former hospital. The facilities are good for this purpose, and they can be converted quickly with relatively small changes” says Helsinki’s Medical Director Laura Pikkarainen.

According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare there are currently 146 patients being treated in hospital for coronavirus symptoms in the capital region – and 52 of them are in intensive care.

THL notes that the epidemic is progressing at different rates across the country, and while infections have been reported in each province the majority of cases are in Uusimaa.

Herttoniemi Hospital was last used for in-patient treatment on wards back in autumn 2015 and since then has been used for minor surgery day patients.

The facility is currently a temporary home for 136 senior citizens while their own elderly care facility is being renovated. If Herttoniemi is converted into a coronavirus hospital, the senior citizens would be moved elsewhere in the city.