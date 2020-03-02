Helsinki launches coronavirus helpline for local residents

The new communication channel comes as 150 people - including more than 100 children - are ordered into quarantine in the capital, after possibly coming into contact with an infected person.

The City of Helsinki has launched a helpline for local residents, offering advice about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone who thinks they míght have been exposed to the virus, or who has symptoms they’re concerned about, can call the helpline on 09 310 10024 from Monday to Friday, 07:00 to 20:00.

In the evenings, or on the weekend, anyone in the capital concerned about Covid-19 can call 116 117.

“We want to offer the residents of Helsinki a quick and easy way to ask questions and be informed, if they feel anxious about issues related to the coronavirus” says Timo Lukkarinen, Medical Director of Health Centres in the capital.

“Generally speaking, residents of Helsinki do not need to be concerned about the coronavirus at present. In terms of a possible coronavirus outbreak, the situation in Helsinki is currently safe” Lukkarinen adds.

Officials hope the new helpline will take some of the burden off other healthcare contact channels.

Coronavirus cases in the Finnish capital

Healthcare authorities have identified five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Helsinki and another 150 people – including more than hundred children – have been put into quarantine at home after possibly coming into close contact with an infected person.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare says that all the cases found in Finland so far have been mild, but stresses that hospitals are well prepared for studying and treating coronavirus infections in isolation.

“Finland is well prepared to now manage the individual cases to detect and then respond, so that further infections are very unlikely” says Taneli Puumalainen, THL’s Chief Medical Officer.

“When it comes to the general preparedness for epidemic, the Ministry for Social Affairs and Health is coordinating the response and preparedness and they do have the latest understanding what is the level in individual healthcare centres, in hospital districts and also when it comes to the whole Finnish society” he told News Now Finland recently.

What do we need to know about Covid-19?

According to THL, the new coronavirus is probably the result of a single animal-to-human transmission – and after that it spread to other humans. However, the exact source of the infections is not known.

The Covid-19 virus spreads person-to-person mainly as a close contact droplet infection. The incubation time from exposure to the onset of primary symptoms is estimate from 2 days to 12 days, with an average of about 5 days.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and according to a report published by Chinese healthcare officials in February around 81% of reported cases of Covid-19 have been mild to normal; 14% have been diagnosed with pneumonia and/or difficulty breathing; and about 2% of people have died from the disease.

Most of those with more serious symptoms have been elderly men, many with some underlying illness.

It’s also important to remember the death rate is highest at 2% in cities like Wuhan – it’s much lower in Beijing for example. That can be due to increased awareness of the virus, and taking early precautions against it – including self-isolation for people who think they might be at risk of getting sick.

The European Centre for Disease Control estimates the risk of of Covid-19 infection in EU countries is currently moderate.

