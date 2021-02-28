Helsinki hits highest-ever positive covid cases as pandemic worsens in the capital

The infection rate in Helsinki is now 335 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.

The City of Helsinki says 274 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday, the highest single-day tally for the capital since the start of the pandemic.

The previous highest daily figure was 202 positive cases and currently about 5% of people who get a coronavirus test get a positive result.

Public health officials say they’re worried about the next stage of viral spread with winter holidays ending and more people moving into the Helsinki region.

“When ski holidays are coming to an end, there is a danger that the coronavirus epidemic will continue to spread as people return to work, schools and kindergartens” says Leena Turpeinen, Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services at the City of Helsinki.

“Even the slightest flu-like symptoms are now really worth a test. If you have symptoms, you must also remember to stay home. Telework should now be favored by all those for whom it is possible” she adds.

Turpeinen is also reminding people to stay vigilant with their hygiene including washing hands, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth, and using the Koronavilkku track and trace app.

“If you wonder whether or not you’re acting in accordance with the recommendations and restrictions, it’s better to err on the side of caution” she says.

