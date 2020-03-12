Heart surgeon confirmed as first healthcare worker with Covid-19

The doctor had been traveling in the Austrian region of Tyrol, which has since been labeled as an epidemic zone by health officials.

Helsinki University Hospital confirms that a member of staff has become the first healthcare worker to be infected with the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus.

A heart surgeon at Meilahti Hospital in the capital was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday 11th March after returning from a trip to Austria’s Tyrol region. On Monday, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL declared Tyrol an epidemic zone after a viral cluster was detected in the eastern part of Austria.

The doctor began to feel sick on Monday during the working day and did not come to work on Tuesday.

Six patients and relatives have been exposed and the hospital is in touch with them.

The doctor was in contact with dozens of members of HUS staff and 28 of them have been exposed to the virus and placed on home quarantine as a precaution – in total, half of the HUS cardiac surgeons are now self-isolating at home and it will have an impact on surgeries at HUS.

“We focus on securing emergency care. We will have to cancel at least the surgeries planned for this week and next” says Antti Vento the Vice President of HUS’s Cardiovascular Centre.

HUS has been in touch with hospitals in Turku, Tampere and Kuopio to look at the possibility of referring heart patients to them for treatment instead.

“We are still in the process of defining the epidemic, and this is why we are working hard to break the infection chain even in this case” says HUS Chief Medical Officer Asko Järvinen.

Last week HUS banned all staff visits to epidemic areas, and later banned all participation in international conferences.

Although HUS cannot stop staff traveling to areas with high levels of coronavirus infection for their holidays, as an employer they’re advising staff not to go there.