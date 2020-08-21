Green politician pays back ‘freebie’ electric bike costs

Political opponents pointed out there was nothing illegal about the sponsorship deal, but that there were questions about whether it was appropriate or not.

A Helsinki City Councilor has agreed to pay €3,200 to cover the cost of an electric bike which she received as a free promotional perk, after criticism from political opponents.

Fatim Diarra (Green) got the electric bike from Finnish bike company Helkama after asking them if they wanted to start cooperation during the early summer.

In return for getting the free bike, Diarra has been posting about the joys of cycling – and the joys of Helkama – on her Instagram page, where she has 4,800 followers.

However she now says that since questions have been raised about the where the lines are drawn between social media cooperation, influence and political activity, she is calling a halt to the deal.

“I thought it was the best option to end the cooperation agreement and buy the electric bike myself” Diarra writes writes on Facebook.

Diarra, who is also a Vice Chair of the Green League political party at national level, says she wanted to highlight that an overweight person could still be active and healthy using an electric bike, and that she hasn’t tried to hide any aspect of the promotional cooperation.

“I’ve been open about this from the start: I myself asked for a bicycle so I could test if an electric bike is suitable for a person like me. I wanted to show by way of my own example that people like me do bike too” she writes.

“Overweight doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t live active and full life. So that I can set an example to others as well. I have also tagged cooperation with Helkama in my posts.”

While Diarra has come in for criticism over her promotional bike deal, in particular from the far-right, one political opponent says no laws have been broken.

National Coalition Party politicians Otto Meri, who also serves on Helsinki City Council and is a lawyer by profession, writes that “there is nothing illegal in the agreement between Helkama and Diarra. This is paid work for which taxes are normally paid” he states.

“Instead, the question is whether it is appropriate for the Vice Chair of the Parliamentary Party to enter into such a commercial cooperation agreements” Meri says.