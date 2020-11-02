Government to set up anti-human trafficking taskforce

The move comes after a series of investigative reports, spearheaded by Helsingin Sanomat journalist Paavo Teittinen, exposed the extent of slave labour in Finland.

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) says the government will set up a national anti-human trafficking group coordinated by the police.

She made the announcement in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, and says there will be 20 officers assigned to the unit which will have a national remit, with the possibility to recruit civilian experts as well.

“I hope this sends a message to everyone that this government is taking this seriously. We must not give the impression that we are not interested in this phenomenon” Ohisalo says in the interview.

“This is a huge human rights issue. In addition, companies that circumvent common rules of the game and exploit people drive down honest companies” the minister adds.

Helsingin Sanomat journalist Paavo Teittinen has spearheaded a series of in-depth investigations been at the forefront of a series of investigations, with HS covering the issues faced by many migrant workers in restaurants, cleaning companies and agriculture.

The reporting has helped elevate the plight of trafficked workers and forced labour, and in the summer the Finnish Immigration Service Migri reported a rise in the number of victims of human trafficking seeking help with their situation.

In August the government outlined plans aimed at halting the exploitation of immigrant workers in Finland, including a greater emphasis on protecting victims, with steps being taken to crack down on employers who are guilty of exploitation.

“I hope more and more victims would dare to demand justice and dignified treatment” Maria Ohisalo tells Helsingin Sanomat.

“At the moment, not everyone may trust the authorities. Those on the margins of society need to feel that they can get help.”

Listen to a discussion about Paavo Teittinen’s award-winning journalism exposing the plight of slave labour in this July 2020 episode of our summer Podkäst: