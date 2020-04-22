Government talks look at when and how to start easing restrictions

There will be a government press conference on Wednesday evening where any announcements on a phased lifting of restrictions could be announced.

Government ministers are meeting on Wednesday at the House of the Estates in Helsinki to discuss when and how they might begin to lift some restrictions that were put in place during March to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many of the restrictions such as no more than 10 people meeting together, or closing schools, are in place until mid-May.

Other restrictions like closing restaurants and bars are in place until 31st May.

The Ministry of Health and the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare THL says that it might be soon possible to start to move towards a system of more targeted restrictive measures.

Ministers will be holding talks throughout the day, with presentations and updates from experts particularly in healthcare.

Two key issues being looked at today include what to do about large public events scheduled during the summer, and the situation with schools.

“We will listen to experts with a very sensitive ear” Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) told reporters on arrival at the talks.

There will be a government press conference later on Wednesday evening to announce any new measures.

Other Nordic countries are starting to ease their coronavirus restrictions: Norway is opening nursery schools again, while Denmark has opened schools, eased restrictions on beauty salons and hairdressers, and reportedly plans to allow public gatherings of up to 500 people from 10th May.