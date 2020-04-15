Government lifts Uusimaa lockdown ahead of schedule

The government is ending the restrictions on travel in and out of Uusimaa region earlier than planned.

The partial lockdown was due to expire on Sunday 19th April but at a Wednesday morning press conference ministers said restrictions will expire already today, immediately after Parliament has given its approval.

The decision was taken primarily on legal grounds, since the conditions for imposing them in the first place no longer exist. At the time the travel restrictions were introduced there was a much higher number of coronavirus infections in the southern region, and authorities wanted to slow its spread to other parts of the country.

However the decision has also likely been taken on resource grounds – maintaining dozens of checkpoints on roads around the region of roughly 1.7 million people has put a strain on police resources, even with conscripts brought in to help.

However, the government is still urging people who live in Uusimaa not to make a dash for the exit but to stick to the lockdown conditions anyway.

“Although the restrictions on mobility in Uusimaa are now being lifted, it is important to emphasize that unnecessary travel must still be avoided” says Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green).

“The better we follow the recommendations to reduce human contact, the sooner we can return to normal life” she adds.