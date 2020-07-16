Four people killed in spate of road traffic accidents

At least four people have been killed in a spate of traffic accidents during a 24 hour period in Finland.

Overnight one person died in Karkkila when a passenger car drifted to the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming truck and caught fire. Rescue services in Eastern Uusimaa got the alarm call around midnight, and when they got to the scene found that passersby had put out the fire in the passenger car.

Meanwhile in Kokemäki in southwest Finland on Wednesday evening, an accident between a bicycle and a motorbike around 21:00 left the drivers of both bikes dead. It happened at an intersection near the town centre and the cause of the accident is not known, and local police tell News Now Finland that they’re still waiting to confirm the identity of the cyclist before releasing more information.

And in Lahti a middle aged man died in a motorbike accident on Wednesday evening when he lost control and hit a lamppost. An earlier accident on Monday in Lahti claimed the life of a woman in her 20s when the car she was driving drifted into the opposite lane and hit a tree. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.