Four injured in Tampere bakery fire

Leivo Bakery was established more than a hundred years ago, and says production is continuing at the facility with only minor damage caused by the flour fire.

Four people were slightly injured in a fire at a Tampere bakery on Tuesday night.

Rescue crews were alerted around 20:30 and when they arrived at the scene they found the building quickly filling with smoke from a fire which seems to have started under an oven in the Leivo Bakery facility.

Sixteen workers in the building at the time were evacuated and four received first aid treatment at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

The bakery itself didn’t suffer any serious damage although one of the production lines is now out of service.

“A so-called flour fire happened at our bakery […] the good news about the incident is that we were spared more than just minor damage” the bakery writes on social media.

Leivo Bakery was founded in 1913 and is the oldest single-family bakery in Tampere, where it’s been run by four generations of the same family.

The bakery facility is still located ont he same site of the original small bakery, built more than 100 years ago.