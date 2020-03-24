Former President Ahtisaari tests positive for coronavirus

The 82-year old Nobel Peace Prize Laureate is said to be doing well "under the circumstances."

Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari has tested positive for coronavirus.

An announcement came Tuesday morning from the Office of the President.

“President Martti Ahtisaari has been found to be infected by the corona virus. The infection was confirmed on Monday, March 23. President Ahtisaari is doing well given the circumstances” the statement says.

Ahtisaari, 82, served as President of Finland from 1994 to 2000, and was active for much of his working life in the area of conflict resolution and peace negotiations, for which he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2008.

Former First Lady Eeva Ahtisaari was diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday.