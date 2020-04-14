Former President Ahtisaari and Eeva Ahtisaari test negative for Covid-19

The couple had been diagnosed with coronavirus at the end of March.

Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari and his wife Eeva have both tested negative for Covid-19 after previously testing positive with the virus.

A statement issued by the Office of the President of the Republic on Tuesday says the couple continue to recover from their illness.

Ahtisaari, age 82, was confirmed with coronavirus on 23rd March, with his wife falling sick with the virus a few days before.

Martti Ahtisaari served as President of Finland from 1994 to 2000, and was active for much of his working life in the area of conflict resolution and peace negotiations, for which he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2008.

The couple lives in Helsinki.