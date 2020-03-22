Former First Lady confirmed with Covid-19; as authorities confirm Finland’s first coronavirus death

The patient is described as very elderly, and passed away on Friday. Meanwhile a former First Lady of Finland has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL has confirmed Finland’s first death caused by the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus.

The patient, in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, passed away on Friday and is described as a very elderly person.

“Finland’s first coronavirus death is extremely unfortunate, but not unexpected” says THL in a statement.

“Although the majority of sufferers have relatively mild coronavirus disease, the disease can be serious in older people, especially those with underlying conditions.”

Previously, officials had said that there were less than ten coronavirus patients in intensive care in Finland – as most cases of the virus have so far been mild.

THL says 61% of patients with the virus are men, and 39% women.

President’s condolences and former First Lady infected

President Sauli Niinistö issued a statement of condolences to the family of the victim, and it came with a warning.

“This is an indication that the coronavirus epidemic in Finland is entering the next, increasingly serious phase” he says.

Meanwhile former First Lady Eeva Ahtisaari has been confirmed with Covid-19.

Another statement from the Office of the President says Mrs Ahtisaari is doing well, and that President Martti Ahtisaari is in good shape and has not been diagnosed with any Covid-19 symptoms.

Of Finland’s other former First Families, President Tarja Halonen and her spouse Professor Pentti Arajärvi have announced that they are healthy; while Mrs Tellervo Koivisto, wife of former President Mauno Koivisto, has said that she is also in good health.