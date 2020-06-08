Foreign Ministers mark 100 years of Finland-Estonia diplomacy

Pekka Haavisto and Urmas Reinsalu held ceremonies in their respective capitals, but highlighted the increasing cooperation across a range of sectors for the Baltic neighbours.

The Foreign Ministers of Finland and Estonia marked one hundred years of diplomatic relations between the Baltic neighbours on Monday.

In Helsinki Pekka Haavisto (Green) signed a copy of the 1920 recognition agreement, while in Tallinn Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu signed his copy at the same time.

Coronavirus restrictions meant the two men were unable to host a joint event, however small ceremonies were held in the capitals, where wreaths were laid for Estonian ambassadors to Finland who were killed or died in exile.

In an open letter published to commemorate the centenary, Haavisto and Reinsalu listed the areas of cooperation between the two countries including in areas of transport, digitalisation, language, energy, culture and education.

“Co-operation between Finland and Estonia has continued smoothly despite the coronavirus crisis. We have also worked well together in the fight against the virus” the ministers write.

“With the gradual opening of traffic, Finnish and Estonian border guards have worked together in the ports of Tallinn and Helsinki, side by side to ensure smooth traffic control. This is an excellent example of seamless co-operation between Finland and Estonia, also at the operational level” the ministers add.

Estonia declared independence from Russia more than two years before, in February 1918 and Finland had sent its first diplomatic envoy in summer 1919. However, it it wasn’t until the Treaty of Tartu was signed between Russia and Estonia in 1920 – ending the Estonian War of Independence and bringing to an end more than 300 years of being a province in the Russian Empire – that Finland formally established diplomatic relations.