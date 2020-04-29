Finns urged to stay at home and celebrate virtual Vappu this year

Traditional events for Vappu Eve and May Day are moving online, with people told not to get involved with any gatherings.

The national government, police and local authorities are urging Finns to stay at home, and resist the temptation to get together in groups to celebrate Vappu this year.

Festivities traditionally start on Vappu Eve in the afternoon and continue through 1st May with parties involving school friends and families, and often lots of food and drinks.

Weather permitting it’s common practice to congregate outside, with Helsinki’s Havis Amanda statue the focal point for thousands of people on Vappu Eve, and the capital’s Kaivupuisto park a popular place for picnics and all-day revelry on May Day.

However this year the message is clear: don’t hold any gatherings, enjoy the celebrations online, at home.

“Vappu is an important and dear tradition for people in Helsinki. This year, it will be celebrated in exceptional circumstances. As physical gatherings are not possible under the current circumstances, we have created, together with our partners, a vast and versatile array of programme for Vappu to be enjoyed at home” says Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) Helsinki’s Mayor.

The city is producing events on the Helsinki Channel, including concerts with Finnish artists JVG, Club for Five and Rajaton; as well as a performance of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, and varied genres of music featuring R&B, rap, hip hop and latin rhythms.

On Thursday evening the traditional washing of the Havis Amanda statue, and then placing a cap on her head, will be shown online as well.

In Turku, Tampere, Lahti and Lappeenranta student union organisations have announced plans to hold their traditional Vappu festivities instead.

Police warnings over Vappu celebrations

Police have also warned members of the public not to gather in large numbers over the traditional holiday period.

“Everyone must take responsibility for this, and parents should remind young people that they also must not meet in large groups in public places” says Commissioner Seppo Kujala.

Traditional May Day events like parades and speeches are canceled around the country, but forces say there’s also no need for people to gather in smaller groups thinking it will be okay, because those smaller groups can soon join together where public order can be endangered.