Finnish primary and lower secondary schools to re-open from 14th May

There will be new health and safety precautions taken in classrooms, even though the government notes that children do not transmit coronavirus the same was as adults to.

Primary schools in Finland are to re-start classroom lessons from 14th May, as the Government moves to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The announcement came on Wednesday evening after talks between members of the five-party coalition and health authorities and means children early childhood education and care and those on primary and lower secondary education can go back to school from the middle of th emonth.

Ministers believe that based on the epidemiological assessment, there are no longer grounds for extending the emergency restrictions which closed most classes in the country during March.

“The view of the health authorities is that opening schools [on 14th May] is then safe for both students and staff” says Education Minister Li Andersson (Left).

“Until now it has been necessary to temporarily restrict the rights of children and young people to learn, in order to contain the epidemic effectively enough, and to be successful. The necessary reasons for suspending contact teaching is no longer there after 13th May” she explains.

The return to classrooms for young Finnish pupils comes with new precautions, although the government notes that based on international and domestic experience the role of children as transmitters of coronavirus infections is different to adults.

When schools open again there will be an emphasis on avoiding unnecessary physical contact, and to re-arrange classrooms so there’s more space than normal.

Breaks and lunchtimes will be arranged class-by-class and large gatherings such as spring parties are forbidden.

A decision about easing restrictions for upper secondary school students and higher education will be made later.